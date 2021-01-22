Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
There are fears for a 13-year-old boy who left a home in western Sydney five days ago and hasn’t been seen since.
There are fears for a 13-year-old boy who left a home in western Sydney five days ago and hasn’t been seen since.
News

Fears for missing boy

by Erin Lyons
22nd Jan 2021 8:53 AM

A desperate search is under way for a teenage boy who vanished from a western Sydney home five days ago.

Patrick Hartley left an address on West Wilchard Road in Castlereagh on Sunday night.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers have launched a wide-scale search for the teenager

"Police and family have serious concerns for his welfare," NSW Police said in a statement.

Patrick is caucasian, 140cm tall, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, a black beanie and glasses with a black frame.

He is known to frequent the West Wyalong and Goulburn areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Originally published as Fears for missing Sydney boy

missing child patrick hartley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Frustration as $43m splurge fails to ensure Gap future

        Premium Content Frustration as $43m splurge fails to ensure Gap future

        News ‘That’s where I’d like to see the money spent’: Controversy over where this million dollar Southern Downs road funding is going.

        WHAT’S ON: Bumper Australia Day festivies this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Bumper Australia Day festivies this weekend

        News Live music, delicious street food, cricket carnivals and heritage exhibits:...

        REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Premium Content REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Health Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has opened up

        Mum inspired by son’s bravery takes reality TV plunge

        Premium Content Mum inspired by son’s bravery takes reality TV plunge

        News Kelly Lotz among successful applicants for ‘Adventure All Stars’