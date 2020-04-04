Menu
Three police in isolation after they confronted a man who it is believed should have been at home in quarantine due to the risk he may have COVID-19.
Crime

Fears for officers after coronavirus-risk arrest

by Thomas Chamberlin
4th Apr 2020 9:45 AM
THREE police officers have gone into self-isolation after they came into contact with a man at a train station who they believe should have been home-isolating after crossing the Queensland border.

Officers confronted the man at Mason St, Dinmore, in relation to a possible trespass offence on Friday morning.

The Courier-Mail was told the man was tasered, however police did not confirm if he was when asked.

"On arrival police observed a man who fled through a car park but was located and arrested a short time later," a police spokesman said.

"It will be alleged the man had a small quantity of methylamphetamine. The man was transported to the Ipswich Hospital as a precaution."

It's unclear if the man will be fined or if he had any symptoms of coronavirus.

"Three officers are currently in isolation awaiting test results," the spokesman said.

"Investigations are continuing in relation to the self-isolation matters as it is believed the man recently returned from NSW."

Police said a 21-year-old River Heads man has been charged with possession of dangerous drug, unlawfully on premises (trespassing) and obstruct police.

He was served a notice to appear at the Ipswich magistrates Court on July 7.

