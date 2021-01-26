Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Fears several dead in horror crash

by Elise Williams
26th Jan 2021 6:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A number of people are feared dead following a serious crash involving at least three cars and multiple pedestrians on Brisbane's bayside.

The incident took place on Finucane Rd in Alexandra Hills after 5pm today.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash at Alexandra Hills. Picture: Facebook
Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash at Alexandra Hills. Picture: Facebook

Finucane Rd, near Vienna Rd, is closed in both directions, with police saying it is unlikely to open for several hours.

Emergency services including critical care paramedics remain on scene.

There are reports of multiple serious injuries and some fatalities, and that a vehicle involved may have been stolen.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Fears several dead in horror bayside crash

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash road toll tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: 2021 Killarney Lions’ Australia Day Breakfast

        Premium Content GALLERY: 2021 Killarney Lions’ Australia Day Breakfast

        News Community members, local representatives and more turned out in force for the beloved annual event. SEE PHOTOS HERE:

        Man abuses, threatens ex after being dumped at Christmas

        Premium Content Man abuses, threatens ex after being dumped at Christmas

        News The Warwick man was outraged after being dumped just hours after giving his...

        Lifetime firefighter humbled by OAM honour

        Premium Content Lifetime firefighter humbled by OAM honour

        News Southern Downs hero celebrated with Australia Day honours after 50 years of...

        Illegal dumping puts town at risk of losing tip forever

        Premium Content Illegal dumping puts town at risk of losing tip forever

        News A Southern Downs facility faces a review, following disgusting behaviour by...