Feast on region's finest food

A SPECIAL edition of Seasonal Feast will be held in honour of Jumpers and Jazz today.

Through a collaboration between the produce market and Warwick Art Gallery, this weekend's instalment will feature street food from local stallholders as well as live jazz and artisan wares.

Southern Queensland Country Regional Food Network facilitator Amy Walker said it would be an opportunity for visitors to taste quality produce from the region.

"That's the beauty of regional festivals like Jumpers and Jazz, it gives a platform for local organisations to get involved,” she said.

"(To) show what our region can deliver.”

Breakfast, brunch and lunch will be taken care of, with both gluten-free and vegetarian options available.

Tasty meals like soup, spicy baked beans and a sausage sizzle will be available, as well as local cheese and wine from Ballandean Estate Wines.

Warwick coffee van Urban Mist will be on hand to serve up steaming hot cups.

All stallholders will hail from the Southern Downs.

Mrs Walker hopes the day will connect local producers with people from nearby cities such as Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"To have a day full of sunshine and laughter where we see visitors sitting alongside locals enjoying local produce,” she said.

"And remembering those flavours when they go home and longing to return again.”