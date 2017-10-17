Federal police get in on Warwick's egg-throwing party

Australian Federal Police team leader of history, traditions and museums Terry Brown with a vintage cartoon statue of Billy Hughes.

Australian Federal Police team leader of history, traditions and museums Terry Brown with a vintage cartoon statue of Billy Hughes. Jonno Colfs

AS THE centenary of the infamous Warwick Incident grows nearer, the significance of the Australian Federal Police's side of the story takes centre stage this week.

From Thursday the Warwick Art Gallery will host a historical exhibition curated by AFP team leader of history, traditions and museums Terry Browne.

Mr Browne made the trip this week from Canberra with a truckload of historical images, posters and items chronicling the 100 year history and evolution of a federal police force in Australia.

Mr Browne said the centenary of this formative event had helped the AFP discover its heritage.

"The AFP itself, as it's known today, was started in 1979,” he said.

"But this is a celebration of a centenary of federal policing in Australia, and the catalyst for such a force being set up so quickly was the egg-throwing incident at Warwick Railway Station in 1917.”

The exhibition will be laid in 10 displays, each featuring a particular decade.

Mr Browne said the timeline would show the growth and changing role of the federal police force.

"It will also differentiate between the differentiate federal policing to state policing, from counter-terrorism, to cyber crime and international crime.

The exhibition will run through until the end of January.