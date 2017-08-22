Feedlot development back on agenda for Allora

DEVELOPMENT PUSH-BACK: An application to build a cattle feedlot at Allora will be tabled by Southern Downs councillors tomorrow.

ALLORA residents have welcomed a recommendation to reject an application to build a cattle feedlot on the outskirts of the town.

Landowners Layton and Sharalyn Free first made the submission to Southern Downs Regional Council to build the feedlot on Warfields Rd last year

but were required to restart the public notification process after changes

were made to the submission.

The number of cattle dropped from 3500 standard cattle units to 3150 and more lots were added to the application in May.

Councillors are set to consider the latest submission for the development at tomorrow's general meeting, with the current recommendation being to refuse the application.

Resident Leanne Doepel said neighbours still held concerns for potential water contamination and road safety with increased traffic from the feedlot.

"It's been on people's minds all the time since the beginning of the year,” Mrs Doepel said.

"There are lots of families around us and I think the water is the main reason for everyone being concerned.

"As well as the fact the road isn't that wide and

the conditions of the roads are a concern and with kids riding horses and bikes around that's worrying for safety.”

Rosemary Easton, a long-time resident of Allora and opponent of the development, said a refusal of the application as it stands would be a win for those concerned.

"It would be an outcome, we're happy with that recommendation,” Mrs Easton said.

The Daily News contacted Mr Free but had not received a response at the time of going to print.

Sophie Lester