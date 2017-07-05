20°
Feedlot life or the stage: Warwick man decides

Jonno Colfs
| 5th Jul 2017 2:59 PM

Ryan Cooper, nurtured his love of music while working on the family farm at Bony Mountain.
Ryan Cooper, nurtured his love of music while working on the family farm at Bony Mountain.

RYAN Cooper is as country as a bale of hay, but he's got big dreams.

He has spent all of his 18 years on the family farm at Bony Mountain, 450 hectares of prime Southern Downs farming country, encompassing the family's Ellesmere Feedlot.

Since the age of seven, Ryan has been an integral part of the family business, heavily involved in all aspects of farming tasks, but his passions are divided.

He is a promising musician and was offered a place studying a Bachelor of Creative Arts at the University of Southern Queensland after nailing his audition process, singing songs by David Bowie and Simon and Garfunkle.

"I've loved music ever since I was a kid," he said.

"Thanks to my parents, I'm a big fan of the good stuff, the old stuff from the 1950s to the 1980s.

"My mum was always very supportive, having loved music and been involved in choirs, she was keen to see me enjoy it and excel."

Ryan spent his primary school years at Wheatvale State School, near Warwick, before heading to board at Downlands College in Toowoomba from Year 8 to 12.

"I had basic music lessons at Wheatvale but really got stuck into it at Downlands," he said. "Everything was there for me, all the facilities, it was all provided.

"I did a term of music in Year 8, which was all that was offered so I took on some singing lessons and then started guitar lessons in

Year 9.

"From then on music was my favourite subject and in Year 12 I dropped another subject to take a music extension as well, which shows my commitment to it."

Ryan said his confidence in his ability grew over the years.

 

Ryan Cooper has a big decision to make, follow his heart and make a career in music, or follow his family into a life on the farm.
Ryan Cooper has a big decision to make, follow his heart and make a career in music, or follow his family into a life on the farm.

"At first I was a very nervous performer, singing songs everybody knew - I assumed people would judge and ridicule me, but the opposite happened," he said.

"When I performed at the local polocrosse club and at the odd wedding, everyone was so supportive and I realised people had faith in me, which encouraged me to chase the dream.

"So in January I was all set to head off to uni."

That's when plans changed the talented musican.

"I realised I was probably unprepared to go straight on to uni, straight off 12 years of school," he said.

"Also I had no money and with a very full weekly uni timetable, away from home,

I had little time to work and didn't want to rely on family."

To earn cash to put away, Ryan rolled up at the nearby Maydan Feedlot to ask for work. "Surprisingly, they took me straight on," he said.

"I guess though, I already had all the skills they needed.

"I'd been working machinery and feeding the cattle for 10 years, I was pretty self- sufficient and had that experience under my young belt."

"I understand the ins and outs of how a feedlot operates, so I didn't have to be walked through everything."

Ryan said he was quickly put on to full-time work.

"It was then I decided to defer my uni for a year and work to get some more experience and money under my belt, so I could do it properly next year," he said.

"I'm a farmhand at Maydan, looking after machinery operation and feeding.

"It's a familiar environment and I enjoy the work.

"I love working working machinery and one day I'd

like to own a transport business.

"There's always been an expectation that I'd take a

role here on the family

farm but I think I'm still too young to make a decision

on that.

"Despite that, my parents are 100% behind me and my dreams of becoming a musician - I've got a passion to perform and I'll have to make a big decision again in six months, whether I pursue the music or the life on the farm. I love the country life

and the farm work, but I

love the lure of the stage

as well."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  country life feedlot live music performer

