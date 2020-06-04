Feldt a Cowboy for life after inking new deal

HE is the grand final hero that will always be remembered for a last ditch try that delivered the Cowboys glory.

But Kyle Feldt is ready to cement his legacy on the club that made him.

The 117-game veteran has sealed his future in North Queensland, inking a four-year extension with the Cowboys that will see him stay with the club until the end of 2024.

At 28, it will likely see Feldt retire as a one club legend, the same as one of his childhood idols Paul Bowman.

The contract also ends months of uncertainty for Feldt, with the coronavirus lockdown freeze on contracts a cause for concern.

"It has come at a good time coming out of this isolation period that we had," Feldt said.

NRL; North Queensland Cowboys v Brisbane Broncos at Queensland Country Bank Stadium. Kyle Feldt. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"It was weighing on me in the break knowing the NRL had put a hold on all the contracts. But coming out of the break and having it locked away with the club and my management, it worked out well with the timing.

"I am pretty happy to get it all sorted and know I have a bit of security behind me - just really focus on the next few years ahead of me and try and get a few good years under my belt. I am really looking forward to what it holds."

It is also proof of the Cowboys commitment to the North Queensland region.

The club was set up in 1995 with a goal to give the region's best juniors an opportunity to stay home and still make it in the NRL.

A North Thuringowa Devils junior, Feldt is proof of that in action. And he hopes he can be an example for the countless juniors on Townsville fields who share the same big dreams.

"As a kid I didn't really think about that I was going to play NRL as such. Looking back now, it was always a possibility and doing it at this club and in my hometown as well," he said.

Kyle Feldt of the Cowboys (left) during the Round 3 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Gold Coast Titans at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AAP Image/Cameron Laird) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

"It has been easier not having to move away from family and having such a good backing here.

"I think the next four (years) it is something I really want to push forward to, that 200 game mark, and being someone such like a Morgo (Michael Morgan) or a Scotty Bolton as local boys that have come through the ranks.

"I guess (it is) just something for little kids to look up to here, the ones that are Townsville born and bred. They know they can pursue their NRL dreams. It is hard to do, you have got to be committed it and I am pretty fortunate I could do it."

Feldt was not the only North Queensland junior to have his future secured at the club, with former Whitsunday Brahmans backrower Shane Wright locked in at the club until the end of 2021.

NRL; North Queensland Cowboys training at Queensland Country Bank Stadium. Shane Wright. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Wright has played 18 games in the NRL since making his debut at the Cowboys in 2017, and was the final player to score a try at the Cowboys former home 1300SMILES Stadium.

The 24-year-old grew up in North Queensland before moving with his family to the Gold Coast where he played in the Titans under-20s system. But he was always destined for a return back home.

It is understood the 24-year-old is in the Cowboys future plans as they prepare for life without life member Gavin Cooper. Cowboys director of football Peter Parr said Wright's best football was still to come.

"Wrighty spent a couple of years at the Gold Coast, but we were able to bring him home and he's been a great contributor since he's been at the club," Parr said.

"There is no doubt his best football is in front of him, he's learnt what it takes to cut it at NRL level and he's a player we have some very high expectations for over the next couple of seasons."

Originally published as Feldt a Cowboy for life after inking new deal