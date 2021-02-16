Felzone continues winning run at Allman Park

Jaden Lloyd and Felzone on their way to victory at Allman Park. Photo: Sean Teuma

RACING: Jaden Lloyd was given an inch, and he took a mile with an all the way effort at Allman Park, Warwick.

The rising apprentice made light work of the widest barrier in the field of six in the Benchmark 58 Handicap (2000m).

Felzone ($2.15 fav) was never tested at any stage of the race for the lead, giving him plenty in the tank for the business end of the event.

Lloyd was able to do just that, fending off the late challenge of brother Zac aboard Leicable ($9.50) to score by a half-length.

It gives the five-year-old back-to-back wins for trainer Kelly Schweida after saluting at Gatton last month.

Lloyd went close to making it a race-to-race double aboard Elaka Eleven ($3.40), only to be run down late by My Boy Mischke ($10) in the Maiden Handicap (1100m).

The Stephen Kirkwood-trained filly looked poised to break through for her first win, before Phyllis Kalinowski’s four-year-old finished too powerfully.

