Female prisoners flash breasts, gassed in Easter riots

A group of female prisoners at Townsville Women’s Correctional Centre began a riot after being reprimanded for flashing their breasts at contractors. Photo: istock

A GROUP of female prisoners were gassed on Easter Sunday, after they began rioting over being reprimanded for flashing their breasts.

The Townsville Bulletin can reveal on Sunday afternoon, the Townsville Women's Correctional Centre called the Emergency Response Team to subdue a riot.

The team were forced to use gas on four women after they began destroying parts of a secure unit.

The women smashed windows, broke the TV, ripped a fridge door off its frame and smeared condiments over the walls.

Sources said the riot started after three prisoners received breach paperwork after exposing their breasts to contract cleaners.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman confirmed "a number of women" at the prison had "caused a disturbance".

"A chemical agent was used when four prisoners were non-compliant and the centre was put into lockdown," he said.

"There have been no injuries reported to officers or prisoners."

After the prisoners were controlled by the emergency squad, they were taken outside and decontaminated, by having the gas washed off their skin and out of their eyes.

Sources told the Bulletin in response to the coronavirus pandemic, extra cleaning staff had been brought in by QCS to maintain high levels of cleanliness by frequently disinfecting door handles and other surfaces, to prevent an outbreak in the prison.

New prisoners are required to be isolated in solitary confinement for 14 days, with nurses also taking the temperatures of people entering the jail.

Together Union organiser Norm Jacobsen said staff were more likely of being injured at work during the holiday period.

"We continue to support our members, they do a very difficult job and there is always a higher risk of incidents around holidays such as the Christmas and Easter," he said.

"People are not wanting to be in prison around this time obviously and quite often the prisoners get agitated easier."

