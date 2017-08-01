Festival crowds jumping up

EMBRACING FESTIVAL: Indianna, Baxter, Darcy, Nadine and Luke Johnston from Warwick enjoy the spoils of the 2017 Jumpers and Jazz in July festival.

A MAMMOTH weekend for Warwick's iconic winter festival has been attributed to the massive support from the community.

The 14th Jumpers and Jazz this year wrapped up on Sunday, with record numbers touted for the finale of the festival.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said it was clear to see great support from the community helped draw bigger crowds to the 2017 event.

"I went to a number of events over the 10 days and certainly overall it was bigger than last year,” Cr Dobie said.

"But I think more impressively is the support given to each individual event.

"The Killarney Bonfire Night on the first weekend is getting bigger and bigger each year, and the car show had also had about 30-40% increase in the number of cars.

"This final weekend at the Picnic in the Park and Potters Markets I have heard every stall space was taken up.”

Tourism and regional promotion portfolio councillor Rod Kelly said the council economic development and tourism unit would be collating visitor numbers and other data from the 10 days of the festival.

"We don't have specific visitor numbers from the festival just yet but it's something we're working on,” Cr Kelly said.

"We're asking the operators to work with us to get those numbers, so we can better understand the economic benefit of the festival for the town and the region.

"I saw very few vacancy signs in the areas and I'm glad to see the numbers are spilling into other parts of the region.”

Cr Kelly said 800 train travellers on the Southern Downs Steam Rail at the weekend, and 600 visitors to the art gallery was a sure sign of the festival's growth.

"It comes down to having an incredibly hardworking committee behind an iconic event that's in its 14th year,” he said.

Cr Dobie said she was also impressed to find the festival had caught the attention of tourists from far and wide.

"There were interstate and even international visitors who had come to the festival, some just for the event,” she said.

"It goes to show that events like Jumpers and Jazz and Snowflakes in Stanthorpe are getting a big following because they are unique.”