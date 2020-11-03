Festival dealer avoided jail despite mixing drug cocktail

A YOUNG man's attempt to turn a profit at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce music festival came undone after he was stopped en route for a drug test.

Not only did police detect the presence of cannabis in Chanse Patrick Currie's saliva but a search of his car found a kaleidoscope of drugs.

The Toowoomba Supreme Court heard police uncovered three clip-seal bags containing a brown powder, three clip-seal bags containing white crystals, 63 capsules, two cardboard tabs, a clip-seal plastic bags of tablet fragments and a vial of brown liquid.

Tests revealed the drugs to be lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), methylamphetamine, cocaine, 3.4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and 4-methylmethamphetamine (4-MMA) and ketamine.

The total pure weight of MDMA was 5.456 grams, and the pure weight of methylamphetamine was 1.04 grams.

The Crown Prosecutor told the court Currie admitted to police that most of the drugs were for personal use and he would supply them to others "if the opportunity arose".

Officers transported the 20-year-old Currie to the Warwick Police Station where he admitted that he had personally mixed the drug cocktail found in the 63 capsules.

Justice Martin Burns said Currie mixing and selling drugs endangered other revellers.

"By your own admission, you did not really know what it was that you were putting in the capsules," he said.

"You had a fair idea, (but) it is not as though you subjected them to any analysis.

"You took on faith what you had been told was in the drugs.

"You mixed them, and your intention was to supply some of them, at least, if others at the festival asked you to do so.

"So, someone like you is a very dangerous individual."

In sentencing, Justice Burns said the seriousness of Currie's offending had to be balanced by his limited criminal history and strong family support.

Currie pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a dangerous drug over two grams and three lesser offences under the Drugs Misuse Act.

Justice Burns ordered a head sentence of two and half years in jail, with immediate parole.

