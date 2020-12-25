Festive fun gone wrong: Top reasons for ER trip

STAY SAFE: Warwick Hospital have urged residents to avoid a ER trip this silly season.

WHILE the Christmas and new year period is a time to relax, it’s often a different story in

our Warwick emergency departments who see a “notable increase” across the season.

As Warwick Hospital staff and Darling Downs Health urges residents to stay safe and sensible tomorrow and into the new year, the most surprising for an emergency room may surprise you.

According to a Darling Downs Health spokeswoman, the most common reason was a lack of preparedness.

“The administration of medication is one of our most common presentations at our emergency department over the Christmas period last year. We would encourage people to be prepared and have enough of their regular medications for the public holiday period,” the spokeswoman said.

Other common reasons for Warwick ER visits for 2019 Christmas/Boxing Day visits included:

Contusions – lower limb

Gastroenteritis

Lacerated lower leg

Surgical dressings and sutures

Tonsillitis

Viral Gastroenteritis

Abdominal pain

As for the New Year 2020, the results were surprising different:

Viral upper respiratory tract infection

Urinary tract infection

Minor head injury

Tonsillitis

Toothache

Fractured bones

Dog bite

The spokeswoman added there more things to be cautious in the lead up to your Santa celebrations.

“As always there’s a good chance that Christmas Day will be hot so avoid heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke, by drinking plenty of water,” she said.

“If you’re spending time outdoors, minimise your chances of sunburn by using sunscreen and wearing a hat and appropriate sun-smart clothing.

“If you’re drinking alcohol, consumption should be kept to a safe and moderate level and just as importantly please follow food safety guidelines to prevent food poisoning.”