Festive photo contest with a difference

The winning photo from last year's competition of spinifex circles in the Barcoo Region, taken by Ingrid Miller while mustering from a helicopter. Contributed

AHH, a good old Aussie Christmas. Where the sun is blistering down and you may have to spend more time shooing flies away from the spread of Christmas ham, prawns and mangoes.

You might have an ice cold beer in hand or be ready to fire up the barbecue for your family lunch or dinner.

However you celebrate, there's no denying an Australian Christmas is far removed from the winter wonderland the other half of the world enjoys.

Warwick has plenty of talented photographers, so some may be interested in snapping the beautiful sunburnt country to help celebrate our unique festive season.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud has put out the challenge for his constituents to celebrate the Australian spirit of Christmas by capturing our landscape.

"I think Maranoa has some of best landscapes in Australia and I'd like you to please share your favourite photos of the electorate,” Mr Littleproud wrote on his Facebook page.

"Last year, I held the Merry Christmas in Maranoa photo competition to celebrate our beautiful landscapes ... I look forward to seeing all the contributions for this year's competition.”

Interested photographers can share their photographs on Mr Littleproud's Facebook page, like the page and share the post by October 9 to be in the running to score a $100 voucher to spend in a local shop of your choice.

The winning photo will also feature on the MP's Christmas card for this year.