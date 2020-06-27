FETCHING FINISH: News hound brings WDN home one last time

PERFECT DELIVERY: Peter Hynes’ sweet Bull Arab Ruby bringing in one of the household’s final copies of the Daily News . Picture: contributed

AS THE printed edition of the Daily News draws to a close, so too does Hynes Newsagency’s 44-year tradition of packing and delivering the paper to homes throughout the community each morning.

Co-owner Peter Hynes said it was a “huge change” for the family business, and shared a post on social media of his Bull Arab dog Ruby bringing in his copy of the WDN.

“That’s her job each morning to get the paper, so she’s become redundant too,” Mr Hynes said.

“You’ve just got to call her name and she’s straight out the front there, looking for the paper, so we’ll have to find something new for her to do.”

He added that even though Hynes’ home deliveries had ended with the Daily News’ printed publications, their team would still do their best to service the community in-store.

“I just want to thank everyone who has been loyal to us, and having their paper delivered for years and years and years,” Mr Hynes said.

“It’s been really good, and we hope to see them again in the future.”

THAT’S A WRAP: Joshua O’Brien (front) and Dylan Galloway (back) taking care of some of the final WDN paper deliveries. Picture: Jessica Paul

The frosty 1⁰C temperature couldn’t stop the Hynes Newsagency’s paper delivery team from completing their penultimate run this morning.

Even at 3.30am, the site was a hive of activity, with whirring machines, bustling workers, and lively chatter breaking up the otherwise silent Palmerin St.

Paper thrower Dylan Galloway said the cancellation of home deliveries meant he would finish up in line with the Daily News this week.

“I’ve been here about four months, and I’ll be finishing up at the end of this week,” Mr Galloway said.

“I probably won’t miss the early mornings, but I’ll definitely miss the community aspect and getting out there.”

Fellow deliveryman Darrell Bain agreed, saying the weekly paper route had been key to him and his wife Lisa settling into Warwick after they relocated from the Gold Coast.

“We only started eight or nine months ago, and we’re definitely going to miss the time together and all the things you see at that time of the morning,” Mr Bain said.

“It’s a shame the paper’s ending, too, because we’ve enjoyed getting out in the community and doing something.

“It’s really helped us feel like a part of the community.”

Hynes Newsagency will continue to deliver papers to more regional areas, but in-town home deliveries will end tomorrow with the WDN’s printing.