Field day for collectors

COLLECTORS delighted in the old-world gems on offer at the Allora auction, with many picking up unique pieces to add to their stashes.

Andrew Bourke travelled from Clifton to peruse the aisles, spotting some ornate glass bottles he thought would look right at home in his collection of 100.

The bottles featured carving and detailing, with some topped with delicate glass stoppers.

Mr Bourke said he was drawn to collecting bottles because of the range available, with different sizes, shapes and styles all telling their own story.

"I like to buy them with writing," he said.

"It's a bit of history."

A rarely found full set, Mr Bourke picked them up for the good price of $80.

Flowers and other knick- knacks would not find their way into the bottles, with Mr Bourke preferring them to shine on their own.

"I'll just clean them up a bit and put them on display," he said.

It was the first time Mr Bourke had been back at

the auction in quite some time.

He visited in his younger years, but came along on Sunday to see what treasures might be on offer.

The bottles were a nice surprise and not the only thing he had his eye on.

"There are some nice old lamps and lights," he said.

Mr Bourke is a seasoned bidder, often going to clearance sales to find bottles to add to his collection.

Oil lamp collector Felicia Anstey also paid a visit to the auction.

Travelling from Mt Walker, Mrs Anstey was excited to find some pieces which she estimated dated back to the 1920s and 1930s.

She picked up a free-standing lamp stand in a regal shade of gold, which was engraved with the words, "Presented by Mrs P McNaulty".

"I'm going to do some research to find out who that was," Mrs Anstey said.

The collector also took home a few biscuit tins from the auction.