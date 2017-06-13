16°
News

Field day for collectors

13th Jun 2017 10:00 AM

BARGAIN: Andrew Bourke bought some ornate glass bottles to add to his impressive collection.
BARGAIN: Andrew Bourke bought some ornate glass bottles to add to his impressive collection. Elyse Wurm

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COLLECTORS delighted in the old-world gems on offer at the Allora auction, with many picking up unique pieces to add to their stashes.

Andrew Bourke travelled from Clifton to peruse the aisles, spotting some ornate glass bottles he thought would look right at home in his collection of 100.

The bottles featured carving and detailing, with some topped with delicate glass stoppers.

Mr Bourke said he was drawn to collecting bottles because of the range available, with different sizes, shapes and styles all telling their own story.

"I like to buy them with writing," he said.

"It's a bit of history."

A rarely found full set, Mr Bourke picked them up for the good price of $80.

Flowers and other knick- knacks would not find their way into the bottles, with Mr Bourke preferring them to shine on their own.

"I'll just clean them up a bit and put them on display," he said.

It was the first time Mr Bourke had been back at

the auction in quite some time.

He visited in his younger years, but came along on Sunday to see what treasures might be on offer.

The bottles were a nice surprise and not the only thing he had his eye on.

"There are some nice old lamps and lights," he said.

Mr Bourke is a seasoned bidder, often going to clearance sales to find bottles to add to his collection.

Oil lamp collector Felicia Anstey also paid a visit to the auction.

Travelling from Mt Walker, Mrs Anstey was excited to find some pieces which she estimated dated back to the 1920s and 1930s.

She picked up a free-standing lamp stand in a regal shade of gold, which was engraved with the words, "Presented by Mrs P McNaulty".

"I'm going to do some research to find out who that was," Mrs Anstey said.

The collector also took home a few biscuit tins from the auction.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  allora community auction antique bargain hunters collecting

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

New business to take flight

New business to take flight

Bluebird Kitchen owners spread their wings to expand brand in new cafe location

State Budget boost for Rose City racing track

LEG UP: Warwick Turf Club will receive $36,000 to upgrade horse welfare equipment and tie-up stands as part of the 2017-18 State Budget.

Allman Park shares in $1M for Darling Downs clubs

Change that will save Kmart shoppers 'hundreds'

“All of us are looking for factories that do the right thing..."

Seasoned teams find treasure

GOLD: Collectors Tammy Beutel and Harold Bull take home their loot.

Groups joined forces to bring home the goods from the auction

Local Partners

Bidding has begun in annual Allora Auction

Weather looks okay for massive auction at Allora Showgrounds

Brisk business at races and bookie wants more TAB days

BETS: Bookie John Thornton and Greg Rae at the Tuesday TAB meeting at Allman Park.

Bookie reckons Warwick ready to pick up more TAB race meetings

Chicks With Sticks claim victory on the pitch in super league

VICTORS: Chicks With Sticks Ange Groves, Rach Inmon, Kerri Fitch, Sian Hegarty, Megan Neal, Tamara McGowan, coach Donna Carey, Yazmin McWhinney, Sarah Monk, Kate Jordan and Aidyn Jensen in Condamine Sports Club Super League.

River Hawks come up trumps in men's super league

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 28 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets. June 10, 2017

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

Super sprints on at Morgan Park track this weekend

SUPER SPRINTS: Maddison, Michael and Jackson Crowe at the Queensland Super Sprint Series in April.

A drivers back to Morgan Park for more sprinting

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

THE Project star Carrie Bickmore has been lashed online for launching her beanie cancer appeal on the same day as a near identical fundraiser.

Irwins take their Family Feud to US TV screens

The Irwin family on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud in the US. Picture: ABC

The trio were joined by their cousin Daniel Marineau and his wife

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

Tim Minchin posted this photo of with Mark Hamill and Danny Rubin at the Tony Awards on his Instagram account.

Bette Middler steals the show by winning her first Tony Award

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

Bachelor in Paradise production halted over ‘misconduct’

DeMario Jackson.

A US Bachelor spinoff has been shut down

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood pumping

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

MARVEL Studios has debuted the first trailer for Black Panther

Katy Perry ranks sex with Orlanda Bloom, John Mayer

John Mayer probably isn't going to love this.

“I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!”

Cultivation and Grazing

376 Nobles Road, Loch Lomond 4370

Rural 3 1 6 $ 685,000

LOCH LOMOND is a productive farming area 20K East of Warwick. PROPERTY:- Divided into 8 paddocks and watered from 5 stock dams, is 82.15 Ha (203 acres) of 50%...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Investor - Long Term Tenant

31 Lyons Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $169,000

3 Bedrooms ( one built-in )*office * sunroom * separate lounge with woodheater * spacious kitchen meals * large laundry with built in cupboard and storage room *...

Renovator Opportunity

83 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 $199,000

4 Bedrooms * 2 bathrooms *open plan living area * closed in front utility room * large 961sm block * potential for refurbishment or possible development on large...

Modern Stylish Townhouse

43 Rangers Road, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 2 1 $230,000

This modern stylish townhouse with two built-in bedrooms main with ensuite, large main bathroom, open plan kitchen, dining, lounge with high ceilings, reverse...

BARGAIN - Multiple Titles

Hendon 4362

2 1 8 $190,000

Midway between Warwick and Allora is an opportunity for an investor with this 7641 m property on 4 titles. ... $190,000 x 4 = $47,500 per block ... * One block...

Executive with Extras

18 Doncaster Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $ 410,000

Executive Brick and Tile four bedroom air conditioned home in the elite Griffith Estate. The master bedroom has an en suite and walk in robe. All other bedrooms...

Family or Investor

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 269,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. The kitchen and dining area open to the entertainment area, making it the social hub of the...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Great view, Room For Your Pets

11257 Cunningham Highway, Gladfield 4370

3 1 2 $269,000

Taking in rural views across Gladfield sits this 3 bedroom home on approximately 5 acres. The home has a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar which is open plan...

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!