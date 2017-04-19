Fight for flood victims

HELPING HAND: Warwick MMA trainer Ben Pepper is fundraising to help Rings Lismore recover from the floods.

WARWICK man Ben Pepper is working to help victims of the recent floods still doing it tough in Lismore.

The mixed martial arts trainer is a former resident of the town that was ravaged by major floods, with tens of thousands of people evacuating.

Mr Pepper will host a fundraiser this Sunday at the Grow Strong MMA studio to help his previous training facility recover.

"My old stomping ground Rings Lismore got hammered in the flood and lost a heap of gear,” he said.

"Sam the coach there is one of the best humans you will ever meet.

"We are having a fundraiser afternoon of UFC fights and quality barbecue food on Sunday from midday.

"This cause and Rings are dear to my heart so if you have the afternoon free, please make your way down.” Cover charge is $10, plus a few dollars to cover the cost of sausages, but visitors are welcome to bring their own food along.

"If you want to have a wrestle or punch some pads, you are more than welcome to do that as well,” Mr Pepper said.

"Even if you have never been to Grow Strong before you will be greeted with many smiles.”

For more, find Grow Strong MMA on Facebook.