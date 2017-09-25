Fight future fires with vigilance

ON CALL: (From left) Warwick Fire Brigade acting station officer Mark Sullivan, senior firefighter Ian Barnden, lieutenant Chris Gilchrist and firefighter Noah Littell will be protecting Warwick this fire season.

ON CALL: (From left) Warwick Fire Brigade acting station officer Mark Sullivan, senior firefighter Ian Barnden, lieutenant Chris Gilchrist and firefighter Noah Littell will be protecting Warwick this fire season. Elyse Wurm

HOT, dry conditions are causing concern among local fire crews after they responded to two fires over the weekend at Dalveen and Maryland.

The temperature climbed above 30 degrees both days at the weekend and high temperatures are expected to continue for the rest of the week in Warwick.

Warwick Fire Brigade acting station officer Mark Sullivan said the community needed to be vigilant to reduce fire risks and ensure crews were notified of incidents as early as possible.

"I haven't seen the weather conditions like this for a long time,” Mr Sullivan said.

"We've always seemed to get rain at the appropriate time each year but it's going to be a long spring and worse summer if we don't get any rain.”

South West Rural Fire Service regional manager Tony Johnstone said weather could cause additional hazards, such as driving fatigue..

Mr Johnstone also urged residents to ensure they had a bushfire plan ready for an emergency.

FIRE FACTS:

Avoid hazards:

- Parking vehicles on long grass

- Burning rubbish in bins

- Covering embers with dirt, they still smoulder

- Throwing away lit cigarettes

- Leaving a barbecue unattended

- Lighting small camp fires or backyard fires

Questions to consider for a fire plan:

- What is the immediate plan of action should a fire start?

- Can emergency services clearly locate the property?

- Can emergency services fit through the front gate?

- Is there access to a water supply to put out spot fires?

- Are there people in the immediate vicinity who can lend a hand?

Be proactive for fire season:

- Mow your lawn regularly

- Remove excess combustible material such as wood piles

- Keep gutters clear of leaf matter

- Trim low-hanging branches

- Check pumps, generators and water systems are operational

- Mend damaged roofing and seal any gaps

- Ensure the first aid kit is stocked