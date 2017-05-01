Fight in the street results in $365 fines for two men

Police were on scene at Clifton.

TWO men have been fined $365 each after an altercation in Queen St, Clifton, overnight Friday.

Senior Constable Tyson Morris, of Clifton Police, said police were called to a fight in Queen St.

"On arrival, we found that a man had allegedly entered a property, switched the power off and waited in the street for the resident to come out,” he said.

"There was a verbal alternation between the men, then a physical altercation.”

A 27-year-old man from Greenmount and a Clifton man, 25, were issued with public nuisance notices which carry a fine of $365. If one or both wish to contest the public nuisance notices, the matter/s will finish up in Warwick Magistrates Court.

The Greenmount man has been issued with a notice to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on May 24 for trespassing.

The men just had a few scratches from the fight.