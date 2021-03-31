Fight mode: Instinct drives mum to fend off armed carjacker

Joanne Angelen, who was 18 weeks pregnant when Dylan Matthew Hammond broke into her house and held her at gunpoint on July 10, 2019, leaves Maroochydore Court House with her husband Nathan on Tuesday. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.

A mother held at gunpoint by a carjacker said she feared for the lives of her children during the life-changing attack.

Joanne Angelen was 18 weeks pregnant when Dylan Matthew Hammond broke into her house to steal her car on July 10, 2019.

Mrs Angelen was woken by the sound of Hammond kicking her front door down about 7:30am and bravely fought him off to protect her unborn child as well as her 14-year-old son who was asleep next door.

“He asked for the keys and I said leave and he proceeded to go towards my son’s door and I suppose that’s when the instinct kicked in,” she said.

“It’s no longer about the keys, he had a weapon, he was near my son and I went into fight mode.”

Hammond pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court on Tuesday to 30 offences including assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, burglary while armed, two counts of armed robbery, three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and an evasion offence.

An emotional Mrs Angelen was in the public gallery as details of the 26-year-old crime spree and attack on her were read out.

The court heard Hammond had forced a man out of his Holden Colorado ute in Hervey Bay before he broke into Mrs Angelen’s Tinana South home.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook Cook said Hammond lifted his firearm and pointed it at Mrs Angelen.

“She backed away and he kept saying ‘give me the f … ing keys’,” he said.

“He then fired the firearm into the armchair.”

Mrs Angelen burnt her hand when she grabbed the barrel of the gun and attempted to get Hammond towards the front door.

“He lunged at her and she hit him with a wooden bowl, she followed this with a couple of punches that Mr Hammond blocked, he then grabbed her by the upper arms and kicked her hard in the stomach,” Mr Cook said.

The court heard Hammond did not know Mrs Angelen was pregnant or that her 14-year-old son was in the house when he kicked her.

Mrs Angelen said she had lived in fear since her experience and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and panic attacks.

She also said her family was struggling financially as her husband Nathan had to stay close to her.

“My life has changed massively, mentally I’m not the same person, I don’t like to go out anymore, basically my little daughter was robbed of a great childhood … I’m half the mum that I should be,” she said.

“I miss my old self.”

Hammond being loaded into an ambulance after being shot by police and ran over by a car. Picture: John McCutcheon.

Mrs Angelen said she was afraid of losing her “little miracle” when she was kicked by Hammond.

“Nathan and I have been through ups and downs of trying to fall pregnant after having my son and we went to IVF and we lost the baby and went through all that heartache and then finally fell pregnant naturally,” she said.

“I just didn’t want to lose her; I had been through so much and if I lost her due to that idiot it probably would have broken me completely.”

Hammond took police on a 124km chase that ended with him being shot in the thigh and run over by a passing by caravan in parklands on the Sunshine Coast.

Hammond was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital and had his leg amputated.

Dylan Matthew Hammond was shot by police and run over after a major police chase on the Bruce Highway. Picture: File

He apologised to Mrs Angelen when he appeared in court via video link.

Mrs Angelen said she was happy to hear Hammond had been sentenced to 10 years in prison and was extremely grateful for the police and people who had supported her.

“To be honest I was happy and relieved,” she said.

“I don’t think any sentence will really erase what happened, but I know that I maybe got a little bit of justice for myself.”

Hammond will be eligible for parole after he serves 80 per cent of the sentence.