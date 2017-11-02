News

Fight on for Town Hall dunnies

POO FEUD: Southern Downs Resident's Action Group vice-president Jenn Greene-Galloway and president Peter Kemp are not giving up on the Town Hall toilets.
Jonno Colfs
HIT with the news last week that the Town Hall toilets had been denied heritage status, the group trying to save the 90-year-old dunnies from demolition isn't ready to wipe the fight from their agenda.

The Queensland Heritage Council, in passing down their decision, identified the toilets were not as originally built - having modern plumbing features, were not an ornate feature and that there was inconclusive proof the area was ever used as a gas chamber for strays.

Southern Down Resident's Action Group vice-president Jenn Greene-Galloway said the group was disappointed.

"We went to see if we could have the toilets added to the register, to stop the council knocking them down,” she said.

"This block has historic significance.

"Aside from that, the bulk of the community want these toilets to stay, as they always have been.”

Ms Greene-Galloway said the toilets were used often.

"Last weekend around the rodeo street parade, they were used by hundreds of people, due to their closeness and convenience.

"The Mayor said she wanted to work with the community - well this is the perfect opportunity to put those words into action.”

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said as far as she was concerned, with the return of the heritage council's findings, the decommissioning was a done deal.

"There are more than 680 buildings the council needs to maintain,” she said.

"We have to consider were we use ratepayers' money. For that building to remain it would need major upgrades and when you look at the others in the region that need upgrades, those with significance, it's not viable.

"We need to be thinking about putting money into those buildings that have actual heritage standing in the area.”

Ms Greene-Galloway said Range would be appealing to the council to reconsider.

"We're disappointed and the community is disappointed,” she said.

"Why does council consult with the community only to ignore the opinion of the majority?”

Topics:  queensland heritage council southern downs residents action group tracy dobie warwick town hall

Warwick Daily News

