Fight on for Warwick entertainment complex

NEW COMPLEX: Residents’ calls for an entertainment precinct could be answered. Picture: contributed

THE Warwick community has ramped up their desperate call-outs for a new entertainment complex, arguing the development would benefit tourists and locals alike.

News of the town's most recent service station development getting under way sparked heated online debate, with residents clamouring for a fun venue to breathe new life into Warwick.

Dozens of comments called for an entertainment precinct featuring a bowling alley, mini golf course, or '50s-style diner to appeal to the younger generation and attract travellers.

"A youth entertainment centre is a brilliant asset for this town and will absolutely contributed to the community by giving our youth a place to belong and something to do on the weekends," resident Leaf Mialone wrote.

"Maybe an entertainment centre (so) we can actually have good bands here … I have a lot of good friends and my partner is a muso also, and a few have asked me about venues so it would be great (to have one)," fellow resident Kym Crystal said.

"I think a mini golf course would be great somewhere in Warwick," agreed Wendy Campbell.

For Warwick Chamber of Commerce president Tracy Dobie, such an initiative is exactly what the Rose City needs to boost Warwick's population and tourism industries.

However, it would rely on convincing developers to invest in the region.

"We need to increase our population and get our name out there for positive reasons, and the only way to do that is market ourselves and have the right amenities here," Mrs Dobie said.

"An entertainment precinct is exactly what you're looking for, rather than a one-off . If it's a one-off like a bowling alley, people get bored quickly.

"The Warwick Showgrounds is an absolutely ideal location for an entertainment arena centre, with a few changes. You need to be able to provide that variety for people."

The most recent plans to bring an entertainment venue to Warwick were in 2017, when YMCA Brisbane tabled plans with SDRC to install a mini golf course at WIRAC.

Despite the idea's popularity with the community, progress stalled indefinitely when a funding application was unsuccessful.