FIGHTING BACK: Couple launches innovative self defence course

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

After years of watching survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse come through their office door, one Stanthorpe couple have launched the business they hope could save a life.

Hugh Strong and his partner Meg have put their combined 34 years of martial arts expertise into Survival 101 Self Defence Training, a course designed to give members of the community the basic skills to survive a physical assault.

Run in conjunction with Mr Strong’s Jade Tiger Kung Fu school, the pair collaborated with police, psychologists, and other experts to give their students a comprehensive defence.

“As a martial arts instructor I have a very large number of DV, rape, and paedophilpia survivors. I was looking at it thinking, ‘what the hell is going on here, what isn’t working?’” Mr Strong said.

“We want people to have the physical skills necessary to survive an assault, and we give information about body language and microexpressions to try to get out of a bad situation before it occurs.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Warwick High silent as past student in sex assault claim

SDRC throws support behind rideshare app proposal

Mysterious Killarney development sparks SDRC debate

“What we’ve found in studies in Australia, the UK, and the US is that women fighting back not only decreases the severity of domestic violence or assault, but also the proclivity of them.”

With the group classes open to members of the community of all ages and walks of life, the Stanthorpe pair will travel across Queensland to share their ethos.

With most government and private organisations focusing on taking action after an assault occurred and abuse rates on the rise, Mr Strong said preventive courses were more crucial than ever.

“No one is willing to get in there and take a practical avenue of giving (people) the necessary skills to defend themselves,” he said.

“We refer all students to a local martial arts school in their last class, so we don’t leave them hanging and make sure those skills stay fresh in their mind.

“We’re not going to make anybody bulletproof or stop them from getting hurt entirely, but it’s about minimising the damage – that’s why we call it survival.”

Contact Hugh Strong on 0499 524 796 to make a booking.