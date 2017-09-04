Fighting fit against the odds

TOUGH COOKIE: Ray Baker has been through a lot but he's still smiling.

ACCORDING to his doctors, Warwick man Ray Baker shouldn't be alive.

The deadly scourge of cancer has afflicted Mr Baker not once but four times, and when it comes to determining whether he's been lucky or unlucky he has no doubt.

"I'm lucky,” he said.

"I'm still standing.

"As a doctor once said to me, they don't want me in heaven and they don't want me down below either, so I'm stuck here for a while longer.”

Now 71, Mr Baker first cheated death at the age of 23 after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

"They took a testicle and I was pretty sick for a long time,” he said.

"It took about three to four years to get an all-clear there.

"That cancer was malignant and I was told it could break again any time, anywhere, so that's been in the back of my mind ever since.”

In 2009, Mr Baker went to hospital to have some polyps removed from his bowel.

Two were removed by keyhole surgery but a third was too large and surgery was required to remove it.

Inside doctors discovered a tumour.

"They said I wouldn't have lasted nine months if that had have escaped,” Mr Baker said.

After this lucky escape, Mr Baker had a quiet few years before a prostate exam had his doctor concerned in early 2016.

"He sent me to Ipswich and a biopsy showed tumours in the prostate,” he said.

"I had some scans and to make things a little worse these showed tumours in my bladder as well.”

Doctors immediately ordered a round of chemotherapy, which Mr Baker said had terrible side effects.

"The dose was too high,” he said.

"It completely messed up my nervous system and my kidneys as well.

"They only gave me two doses before they pulled the pin.”

This left only one option, and on Anzac Day last year Mr Baker had both his tumour-riddled bladder and prostate removed.

Now left with a bladder bag and ongoing kidney infections, Mr Baker can't tackle everything he'd like to with the same vigour, like his garden and helping out at his son Shane's business.

"I can't thank my doctors enough and the staff at Warwick Hospital, they go out of their way for me,” he said.

"I'm looking good today, there's a lot to be positive about.”