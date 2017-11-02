Fill up for free at the fuel pump

AUSSIES are forking out an average of $143.54 on fuel per month this year, according to Canstar Blue.

Queenslanders spend the most at $162, while motorists in New South Wales pay nearly $150 to fill their tanks every month, based on the annual survey on 2000 drivers.

But it's not just the price of fuel that's hurting our hip pocket. There's interest if you didn't pay cash; there's insurance, rego, maintenance, tyres, depreciation - even the cost of your licence renewal and roadside assistance.

The latest Transport Affordability Index by the Australian Automotive Association found the average Australian family with two cars pays $17,294 in upfront and running costs, including public transport for the June 2017 quarter. This accounts for 13.4 per cent of household income.

It's slightly less for regional families who spend $13,863 per year transport cost, or 11.7 per cent of household income.

The Index found the average regional household incurred lower insurance premiums, often by several hundred dollars a year, and lower registration costs in New South Wales, however, faced higher fuel costs due to higher average kilometres driven and higher fuel prices.

Compared to electricity and gas costs, which consume one to three per cent of the average household budget, it's no wonder families are being crippled by soaring transport expenses.

