Fill up with $500 worth of fuel on us!

ENTER NOW: Our free fuel voucher will help cut the cost of keeping your car on the road. Kevin Farmer

CHEAP fuel isn't always easy to find, but there are steps you can take to get more from your tank.

Limit the amount of times you need to fill up, using these five tips from the RACQ.

Drive economically, maintaining a steady speed. Avoid peak hour and other heavy traffic and idling the engine for long periods. Dropping 5km/h or 10km/h from your cruising speed will make a significant difference to your mileage.

If you've got cruise control, use it.

Care for your car: regular servicing and maintenance will keep fuel and ignition systems in working order. Ensure your tyres have the correct pressure and wheel alignment is tended to regularly.

Switch off the air-conditioner unless it's really hot. But be aware that opening the windows over 50km/h will burn more fuel.

Reduce your load: unnecessary weight increases fuel consumption, so ditch the tools or the golf clubs when not needed. Same goes for roof and bicycle racks, which increase wind resistance and fuel use.

If you have two cars at home, use the more fuel- efficient one as your regular vehicle.

Alternatively, walk, ride or catch public transport more often.

But nothing will reduce your fuel bill more than filling up for free.

One lucky Warwick reader will win a $500 fuel voucher. That's nearly 10 free tanks of fuel for the average small car.

For your chance to win this great prize, visit www.warwickdailynews. com.au/fuel and fill in the entry form.

The competition closes on November 12 and the winner announced on November 13.

Full terms and conditions are available at the front counter or on our website.