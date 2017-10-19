Final chance to see Jeff Horn in Warwick

TRIUMPHANT: Australia's Jeff Horn celebrates defeating Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in their WBO World Welterweight title fight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

TRIUMPHANT: Australia's Jeff Horn celebrates defeating Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in their WBO World Welterweight title fight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. DAN PELED

TICKETS are still available to attend a luncheon with Jeff Horn, who will go down as one of Australia's best ever boxers.

The man known as 'The Hornet' shocked the boxing world in July, defeating future hall-of-famer Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium.

The undefeated WBO Welterweight champion and 2012 Olympian is a special guest at Tracy Dobie's Mayor Leadership Lunch at Warwick Town Hall tomorrow.

Mayor Dobie said it is a great coup for Warwick to have someone of Horn's profile in attendance.

"Jeff only had his first professional fight four years ago, and he has become a world champion in that time,” Cr Dobie said.

"In beating Manny Pacquaio, he showed incredible grit and determination throughout the fight.

"They will be two of the themes of his talk.”

Cr Dobie said it would the lunch is a beneficial venture for those planning to come down.

"There will be a few giveaways, and anyone who comes along will enjoy a great couple of hours,” she said.

"I'll also be making a short presentation on focus and determination in regards to what council has achieved.”

