Final day caps off brilliant 150th show

Brooke Langbecker riding Flowervale Diamond shows her style in the Queensland Country Showjumping Championships at the Warwick Show.

THE 150th Warwick Show was the best start to the next 150 years anyone could have asked for - that is the word from show chairman John Wilson.

"My weather prediction was perfect, fine weather from Thursday to Sunday,” Wilson said.

"Section organisers in the pavilion said they had the best walk through crowd they had seen. The visit of the Governor General was a high point.”

What the show chairman did talk about was the success of the move to have two co-vice chairmen, roles filled by Kelli Mullins and Shelley Doyle.

"I don't know how I could have done it without the work of Kelli and Shelley.”

Yesterday's action centred around show horses, the last day of the Queensland Country Showjumping Championships and the Heavy Horse Spectacular.