28°
Sport

Final day caps off brilliant 150th show

Gerard Walsh | 27th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Brooke Langbecker riding Flowervale Diamond shows her style in the Queensland Country Showjumping Championships at the Warwick Show.
Brooke Langbecker riding Flowervale Diamond shows her style in the Queensland Country Showjumping Championships at the Warwick Show. Gerard Walsh

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE 150th Warwick Show was the best start to the next 150 years anyone could have asked for - that is the word from show chairman John Wilson.

"My weather prediction was perfect, fine weather from Thursday to Sunday,” Wilson said.

"Section organisers in the pavilion said they had the best walk through crowd they had seen. The visit of the Governor General was a high point.”

What the show chairman did talk about was the success of the move to have two co-vice chairmen, roles filled by Kelli Mullins and Shelley Doyle.

"I don't know how I could have done it without the work of Kelli and Shelley.”

Yesterday's action centred around show horses, the last day of the Queensland Country Showjumping Championships and the Heavy Horse Spectacular.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  150th show john wilson show showjumping warwick warwick show

Two car crash leaves man critical, highway still closed

Two car crash leaves man critical, highway still closed

A TOW truck and a sedan traveling in opposite directions on the Cunningham Highway have crashed this morning.

Horse handler from Melbourne in Warwick for annual show

Lucas Perry in action in junior long reining in the Heavy Horse Spectacular at the 150th Warwick Show.

Successful Heavy Horse Spectacular at annual Warwick Show

Final day caps off brilliant 150th show

Brooke Langbecker riding Flowervale Diamond shows her style in the Queensland Country Showjumping Championships at the Warwick Show.

Show chairman high in praise of hard working co vice chairmen

FLYING ROCK v MAN: Enduro rider has very lucky escape

Hayden Poptie, third from right, at the Killarney Showgrounds this weekend.

AN ENDURO rider has a had an extremely lucky escape this weekend.

Local Partners

G-G opens show to huge applause

Governor -General Sir Peter Cosgrove said opening the Warwick Show had brought some exciting firsts for him.

Dodgems lure show crowd

DODGEM DERBY: Will and Madison Styles in sideshow alley at the 150th Warwick Show

Dodgems ride stood out as the crowd favourite at the Warwick Show.

Warwick goes well against premiers before going down

BALL ON FOOT: Jamie Saunders in possession for Warwick in football in Toowoomba fixtures.

Strong performance by Warwick Wolves in premier grade

Brothers from Allora to battle it out at Mayhew Oval

DEFENCE: Nick Morris, defending for Allora, is one of three brothers in Saturday's grand final.

Allora not at full strength but still confident

Cutters heading west with 20 for the round robin

ATTACK: Killarney Cutters captain Brett Lambert will play in Saturday's round robin.

Brett Lambert will captain the Cutters

Pete Evans' 'extreme advice' slammed after TV tell-all

Celebrity chef Pete Evans is “putting his fans’ health at risk”, after he defended his controversial claims on national TV, say Australian doctors

Housewives’ shocking public fight gets physical

The Real Housewives of Sydney.

Real Housewives’ public fight: ‘She’s a f***ing embarrassment’.

Married At First Sight's shock vow renewal decisions

Nadia’s final decision at the vow renewal ceremony leaves us stunned.

NADIA and Susan's decisions stun viewers.

Family Feud host Grant Denyer in hospital after rally crash

He’s OK. Grant Denyer has survived a serious car crash near Melbourne. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Grant Denyer airlifted to hospital after horror crash

Would you like 90 weeks of paid parental leave?

“It’s changed the culture,” say the Latte Papas of Sweden’s generous parental leave provisions.

Why not move to Sweden: the world’s best place to be a dad

Only one woman nominated for the Gold Logie

Love Child and The Wrong Girl star Jessica Marais is nominated for a Gold Logie this year.

Jessica Marais is about to star in a new Logies controversy

Beer in boot makes lasting impression at CMC Rocks

Country music star Tyler Farr posted this picture of himself drinking a 'booty' at the CMC Festival.

American country star Tyler Farr debuts at CMC Rocks

Acreage, Water, Close to Warwick

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 2 1 5 $ 325,000

Set up for horses - 10 Acres with 2 bores plus 12,700gal water tanks, 4 paddocks, 14m x 13.5m Shed, 3 stables, tack room, workshop, separate feed shed PLUS timber...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Investor - Long Term Tenant

31 Lyons Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $169,000

3 Bedrooms ( one built-in )*office * sunroom * separate lounge with woodheater * spacious kitchen meals * large laundry with built in cupboard and storage room *...

Timber Home with Great Shed

1 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 3 $189,000

Perfect for first home owner in great neighbourhood this 2 bedroom highset timber home, kitchen, dining lounge comb and bathroom with shower over bath. Situated...

Great Value with Shed

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $185,000

This 3 bedroom timber home situated in a quiet area with large kitchen dining comb, lounge room with wood heater and front verandah. 9mx6m c/bond shed with power...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Ready to move in. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or nursery chamfer home...

Family Entertainer

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 279,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Deadly Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Warwick development could increase housing demand

GROWING MARKET: Proposed developments are expected to drive growth in Warwick's property market.

Proposed developments could be a boon to Warwick property market

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!