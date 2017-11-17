Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Final goodbye for Warwick school leavers

Daniel Tynan, Simon Woodrow, Hannah Ryan, Lachlan Roche, Cruse Martin-Brown (back) and Kimberley Dyball (front).
Daniel Tynan, Simon Woodrow, Hannah Ryan, Lachlan Roche, Cruse Martin-Brown (back) and Kimberley Dyball (front). Sean Teuma
Sean Teuma
by

AS ONE chapter closes, another begins for school leavers.

That is the feeling amongst schools across Warwick this week, as seniors bid farewell to places they have called home for years.

School leavers in the Rose City join over 50,000 fellow pupils across the state as they embark on their future journies in life.

Warwick High students were amongst those to depart yesterday.

(Back, from left) Nicole Baker, Brandon Goldwater, Jake Murch, Darcy Sugars-Simpson. (Front, from left) Shakyra Burrows and Damien Willis.
(Back, from left) Nicole Baker, Brandon Goldwater, Jake Murch, Darcy Sugars-Simpson. (Front, from left) Shakyra Burrows and Damien Willis. Sean Teuma

Leavers Nicole Baker, Brandon Goldwater, Jack Murch, Darcy Sugars, Shakyra Burrows and Damien Willis were amongst those to bid farewell to their school yesterday, and they said a mixture of emotions was experienced.

"In many ways we're both glad and sad,” they said.

"There are new beginnings for us after school, but we will miss it.”

A number of students have their future goals in check, with some opting to head straight into the workforce, whilst others embark on further studies.

Nicole Baker said she would like to work and save up some money on a gap year, in order to explore the world, starting with Romania.

Darcy Sugars said he would opt to progress his learning, starting with a local engineering course.

Topics:  schoolies school leavers warwick state high school

Warwick Daily News
5 top tips for taking great pics from Steven Kasper

5 top tips for taking great pics from Steven Kasper

TALENTED Southern Downs photographer shares his secrets for getting the perfect shot.

Warwick tradie dominating in national competition

Warwick tradie Sarah McKendry is an early leader in the national hunt for the Tradie of the Year.

Pocket rocket Sarah McKendry is a clear crowd favourite

REVEALED: Best products of the year in 46 categories

The 2018 Product of the Year winners, as voted by 13,000 Aussie consumers.

Best baby products, coffee, chocolate, household items and more

Nauss takes the long road for election campaign

Jay Nauss is looking to meet plenty of faces on his journey across the Southern Downs.

Independent hits the road to drum up voter interest this election

Local Partners