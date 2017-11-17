Final goodbye for Warwick school leavers

AS ONE chapter closes, another begins for school leavers.

That is the feeling amongst schools across Warwick this week, as seniors bid farewell to places they have called home for years.

School leavers in the Rose City join over 50,000 fellow pupils across the state as they embark on their future journies in life.

Warwick High students were amongst those to depart yesterday.

(Back, from left) Nicole Baker, Brandon Goldwater, Jake Murch, Darcy Sugars-Simpson. (Front, from left) Shakyra Burrows and Damien Willis. Sean Teuma

Leavers Nicole Baker, Brandon Goldwater, Jack Murch, Darcy Sugars, Shakyra Burrows and Damien Willis were amongst those to bid farewell to their school yesterday, and they said a mixture of emotions was experienced.

"In many ways we're both glad and sad,” they said.

"There are new beginnings for us after school, but we will miss it.”

A number of students have their future goals in check, with some opting to head straight into the workforce, whilst others embark on further studies.

Nicole Baker said she would like to work and save up some money on a gap year, in order to explore the world, starting with Romania.

Darcy Sugars said he would opt to progress his learning, starting with a local engineering course.