FINAL INSTALMENT: Warwick’s top sports coaches

TOP COACHES: Warwick is known for its sporting success but which coach has reached all the all important number one spot.

TOP COACHES: Warwick is known for its sporting success but which coach has reached all the all important number one spot.

WARWICK'S success in the sporting arena has long been documented, from triumphs on the football field to world cup gold medals in polocrosse.

Rising athletes have flourished under the tutelage of dedicated coaches, who have given their time and energy to ensuring success.

While the sporting history is rich across the Southern Downs, the Daily News has compiled a list of Warwick's top coaches.

There was great difficulty differentiating between successes and all are worthy of the top gong for their respective sports - however there can only be one No.1.

While all of the top five ­contenders could have been in that No.1 spot, here is the final instalment in Warwick's best coaches.

PART 1: From 15 - 11, Warwick coaches who have made an impression.

PART 2: 10 - 4, the big names in Warwick's sport.

Warwick boxing icon rose to success when coaching 1988 Olympian Marcus Priaulx.

5. Sel Brackin (boxing)

Warwick boxing icon Sel Brackin will go down as one of the greats from the region.

Brackin rose to prominence in the late 1980s while Olympian Marcus Priaulx was under his tutelage.

A boxer himself, Brackin never saw the heights of glory in the ring as injury plagued the start of his career.

However the setback never stopped the legend from reaching success, turning his attention to coaching and mentoring those up-and-coming in the sport.

Inducted into the Queensland Boxing Hall of Fame in 2018, Brackin's memory and passion for boxing lives on through those at Warwick Boxing Club.

Father to Australian test cricketer Delissa Kimmince, Peter played an important role in the rise of his daughter’s success.

4. Peter Kimmince (cricket)

Father to Australian all-rounder Delissa Kimmince, Peter has had his hand in ­helping to develop some of the country's best cricketers.

Kimmince was instrumental in the early stages of his daughter's career, coaching her from a young age at the Slade Park nets.

A specialist coach with just four athletes in his first year, Kimmince quickly garnered a reputation for success, more than doubling his athletes by year two.

With nine state players to his name, including daughter Delissa, Kimmince's record precedes him, with more than 12 years coaching juniors across the Downs.

Kimmince also played a role in the success of Brisbane Heat bowler Mark ­Steketee, who has since gone on to play in the Australia A side.

Super coach Wayne Bennett has seen more success than some could imagine.

3. Wayne Bennett (rugby league)

It was hard to miss super coach Wayne Bennett when talking about some of the greats from the Southern Downs.

While Bennett never coached teams across the Downs, his record at the elite level is almost untouchable.

The current coach of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Bennett has coached five National Rugby League teams in 842 games, not including stints at representative levels.

As an Allora junior, Bennett played his fair share of games across Warwick, in the highly league-dominated town.

Despite no longer calling the Downs home and with only fleeting involvement as a coach to local teams, Bennett still remains one of the best coaches the region has produced.

Warwick’s only TRL premiership winning coach, Brian Dunne led the Cowboys to premierships in 1987 and 1988.

2. Brian Dunne (rugby league)

There aren't too many rugby league coaches in Warwick with the same record as former Cowboys head coach Brian Dunne.

When Warwick entered the Toowoomba Rugby League competition in 1986, few thought they would be able to make a dint against teams that have long fought against each other.

But under the guidance and wisdom of Dunne, Warwick's 1987 and '88 teams won back-to-back titles in the all-important competition.

And Dunne's record continues to be held in high regard among Cowboys players, with the last premiership seen at the club happening 32 years ago.

While many have tried and fallen just short of victory, Dunne retains his legacy as one of the best in Warwick.

Best of the best, Ross Shepherd is an icon of Warwick sport, leading two successful Australian to polocrosse world cup success.

1. Ross Shepherd (polocrosse)

While it was difficult to determine who would take the top gong, no one matched the success and dominance that Ross Shepherd had while coaching.

The former Australian polocrosse coach saw the height of victory when he led the 2003 and 2007 Australian teams to victory in the Polocrosse World Cup.

Shepherd began his coaching career in 2002, as the Australian team embarked on their World Cup success.

Dominant on the field, teams under Shepherd's control were undefeated through four World Cup series, with a 21-2 record in eight years of coaching.

A player himself, Shepherd had his fair share of triumphs on the field, with an impressive 12-0 record.

Shepherd will go down as one of the greats from Warwick, not just in polocrosse ­circuits but all sporting associations across the Downs.