FINAL RESULT: Warwick’s best hairdresser revealed

A CUT ABOVE: The votes are in for Warwick’s best hairdresser. Picture: contributed

THE contest for the title of Warwick's best hairdresser was fierce and went down to the wire, but the community has decided on a clear winner.

Storm Lahiff of Rebel & the Gypsy soared to victory with a massive 80 per cent of votes in the competition's final battle with Chantelle Cameron of Mane Beauty Bar.

Ms Lahiff said it was a privilege to have received so much support from her clients, but added that the win was a reflection of the whole team's talent and community spirit.

"We just want to say thank you for all of our clients' nominations and support going toward Rebel & the Gypsy," she said.

"We're really grateful for what they've done for us."

Fellow Rebel & the Gypsy hairdresser Chloe Jones said it was "an amazing feeling" to have the community show such confidence in them, especially after the tumult suffered by the beauty industry throughout the pandemic.

"It's a really big privilege to have that name and reputation in Warwick," Miss Jones said.

"The support from the community is great, and winning means quite a lot to us and brings back a lot of positivity.

"It has been really tough during the coronavirus, and having that support from our clients - we just can't thank them enough for it."

WINNING GRINS: Chloe Jones, Jemma Hardwick, and Storm Lahiff celebrate Rebel and the Gypsy’s win. Picture: Jessica Paul

Despite having been open for less than two years, Rebel & the Gypsy has carved out a strong presence in the Warwick community.

Support for the salon throughout the Daily News' polling flooded in, with dozens of readers from the Warwick community taking to social media to give their hairdresser their vote.

Nisha Sharminee Devadeson wrote, "Rebel & the Gypsy … hands down, the best! You come out with a beautiful experience AND always a great hair cut!"

Fellow regular client Bronwyn Welling said, "Rebel & the Gypsy. Sustainable focus, excellent service, reasonable price. Lovely laid back salon."

"Experienced hairdressers always updating their practice, staying modern and in touch. Storm, Chloe and Jem are the greatest."

As keen as the team was to celebrate their win, Miss Jones said Saturdays were usually so busy that they wouldn't have much time to spare.

"It's Saturday afternoon, so you never know what might happen," she said.

"We might have a bit of a break with coffee, and we have some beautiful chocolates that a client gave us yesterday, so we might as well celebrate with those!"