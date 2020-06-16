FINAL RESULT: Warwick’s top beautician revealed

THE BEST NAMED: Beauty by Georgia Marie was crowned Warwick’s best beautician, after getting the majority vote.

BUILDING an empire is no easy feat but it is one beautician Georgia Clegg is determined to do.

The 20-year-old opened the doors to her business – Beauty by Georgia Marie – a little under 12 months ago and hasn’t looked back.

A recent Facebook poll conducted by the Daily News, saw Miss Clegg voted ‘Warwick’s best beautician’, with an astonishing 30 per cent of the votes.

The win, she said, wasn’t expected.

“It’s been quite the road I’ve had to overcome and the first few years (of business) aren’t fine and dandy,” she said.

“I was really surprised to hear this news because it’s been hard to start on my own.

“I had to hit the ground running and it seems to be working.”

Miss Clegg was forced to close her salon door in March, as coronavirus restrictions made it impossible to stay open.

However, Miss Clegg said she was determined to use the time proactively – staying active on social media and delivering local clients “beauty goodie bags”.

“I did a little delivery for some of my regular clients and dropped them some goodies they might have needed. There was probably about 100 of them,” she said.

“I’ve been booked out for ridiculous extra hours (as soon as the restrictions lifted).

“Plenty of (my clients) are loyal enough and I’m getting quite a lot of re-bookings again.

“I think my clients wanted me to be (back) too. I had so much support from my clients keeping me positive and so many inquiries while I was shutdown, which made it worth it.”

With just over three years’ experience in the industry, Miss Clegg said the “positivity of the environment” continues to motivate her each day.

“Coming to work knowing it’s my empire that I’ve built, and it’s paid off, it’s quite overwhelming to have a positive response from my clients,” she said.

“Every time (my clients) come back it shows that they’re happy with what I’m doing.”

And with no plans to slow down, Miss Clegg said the time away from the salon has given her a new outlook for the next 12 months.

“It’s made me think about the future more so and (made me realise) I’m capable of so much more in the next 12 months,” she said.

“I’d love to expand and get my own salon and have my own employees and more services.

“I’d like to build my empire.”

TOP FIVE BEAUTY THERAPISTS IN WAWICK:

There were nine nominations for the title of Warwick’s best beautician, here are the top five.

1.Beauty be Georgia Marie

2.(three-way tie) Ryle Waugh at Sundaze Beauty Therapy; Donna Clark from Donna’s Beauty Loft; and Emma Davey of Ooh La La Hair and Beaute

5. Paula Lee West of Bare & Raw