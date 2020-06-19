Final whistle yet to sound on teenage girls comp

GAME NOT OVER: Warwick and District teenage girls will have the opportunity to field a team in the Toowoomba Junior Rugby League competition.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The final siren is yet to sound for eager teenage girls wanting to play rugby league.

The announcement from the Toowoomba Junior Rugby League to continue with their season last week ensured there would be a competition for Warwick and District players.

Queensland Rugby League operations manager Jackie Stephson said organisers of the under 14 and under 16s teenage girls' teams were currently taking expressions of interest from Downs players.

"We're trying to get a team out there to play (in the Toowoomba competition)," she said.

"If we can get a team together from across the District that would be great; there could be some Gundy girls or some from Inglewood or even Tenterfield."

Warwick and District have previously entered teams into the TJRL girls tackle competition, with last years under 14s team competing in the grand final.

Stephson said the second-year competition would be run in a modified format to comply with coronavirus restrictions this year.

"There should be probably six teams in each age group, depending on parents allowing kids to come back and play," she said.

"There won't be any finals this year, just a straight eight-week competition.

"So, it's the perfect opportunity to learn."

The season is set to kick-off on July 25, with contact training to resume on July 10 - in line with the Queensland Government stage 3 to easing restrictions.

With some players already playing in Warwick's league tag competition, Stephson hopes this might be an opportunity for girls to give tackle a go.

"Warwick has been great over the years having league tag, which has just grown every year," she said.

"The aim is we teach them how to play too, we don't just throw them in the deep end.

"I've watched some of the girls (play last year) and they don't show any fear."

While a draw for the shortened season is yet to be released, officials are hoping to have teams formalised "sooner rather than later" to provide players with more training time.

"I've had a few people tagging in on it (and expressing some interest)," she said.

"We need to get a commitment sooner rather than later because they're going to be wanting to do a draw.

"It doesn't mean we can't outsource players to top the team up if there isn't enough."

Under 14 or under 16s girls wishing to play for Warwick and District in the Toowoomba Junior Rugby League competition should contact Jackie Stephson on 0402 807 980.