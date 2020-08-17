Menu
Kirra McLoughlin, who died in shocking circumstances on Beenham Valley Road six years ago.
News

FINALLY: Inquest into young mum’s death to be held in Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
17th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:56 AM
THE coronial inquest into the July 2014 death of 27-year-old mother Kirra McLoughlin will begin in Gympie next month.

*AT LAST: Inquest into Gympie mum's death to be held soon

*'Her eyes were big black holes': Heartbreak for mum

A pre-inquest hearing at Southport on Tuesday heard Ms McLoughlin died with 105 bruises on her body on July 18, 2014.

Kirra McLoughlin with her close friend Genevieve.
Coroner Jane Bentley reportedly set down the inquest to begin from Wednesday, September 2, more than six years on from Kirra's death.

Kirra's mother Alison Russell said the latest developments have come as a huge relief.

"That feeling of it finally making it to court on Tuesday has taken mountains from my shoulders," Ms Russell said.

"It is only the first step in a long process, but I feel that step is a win."

Kirra McLoughlin.
The Australian Associated Press reported "doctors will be called to give evidence at the inquest about (Kirra's) injuries and whether she had any underlying medical conditions".

Kirra's defacto partner will be among those also called to give evidence, according to the AAP.

