‘FINALLY’: Pubs, cafes, RSLs set to re-open next weekend

WELCOME BACK: Horse & Jockey Hotel Motel venue managers Benita Kelly and Lisa Puckeridge said the ten-patron limit and continued bar ban was better than nothing. Picture: Jessica Paul

WARWICK pubs and hotels have reached the end of their indefinite closure, with doors to reopen next weekend.

The Queensland Government will action the first step of the Federal Government’s three-stage plan from next week, allowing economies to start recovery.

For Warwick business identities such as Horse & Jockey Hotel Motel venue manager Benita Kelly, the government green light couldn’t have come soon enough.

Pubs, clubs, RSLs and cafes will be able to offer dining options for up to 10 patrons at a time, but bars and gaming will remain closed.

Ms Kelly said the forced closures were incredibly testing for the business.

“We had to close (the bar) at midday on March 23 because it was the law and that was the end of it,” she said.

“It’s been terrible – we’ve still got our bottle shop and motel open at the moment but we’re really quiet.

“We’ve kept about seven staff on who have been with us for over a year but, unfortunately, we did have to let seven or eight of our casual employees go, which was awful.”

Ms Kelly said she was grateful to be able to keep part of the business going, though nothing would compare to reopening the bar’s doors to the community.

“I think we’re going to be really busy once we reopen – I’m working on a new menu and we’ve got a couple of new chefs coming on as well,” she said.

Alexander Motel manager Kerry Smith said the mass cancellation of local events proved devastating, with the motel empty except for essential workers travelling to the area.

“We’ve lost a lot of guests – most of the time our weekends are really booked with sports and events, but since the virus hit our booking sheet is pretty much empty,” Ms Smith said.

“I’ve had cancellations after cancellations, to the point that it’s just literally not funny anymore.”

However, Ms Smith said recreational travel limits being increased to 150km from one’s home and talks of reopening borders by the June-July school holidays had given her new hope.

“We’re hoping and praying that we’ll be able to get things back up and running, but I think everyone is going to be a bit hesitant for a while,” she said.

“We don’t want people getting complacent and doing the wrong thing either, because we’ll go backwards.

“If we can just stay on the right track for now, hopefully we can go back to normal by the end of the year.”

The first stage of the Queensland Government plan will also include the reopening of beauty therapy and nail salons, provided the owners have a register of clients and a “COVID Safe” plan.

Gatherings of up to 10 will be allowed in a public space and playgrounds, libraries, skate parks and outdoor gyms can operate with a maximum of 10 people at one time.

Funerals have also been extended to 20 guests indoors or 30 guests when outdoors, but weddings and religious gatherings remain limited to 10 people.

At this stage, the State Government plans to implement Stage 2 of eased restrictions on June 12, which will make room for larger gatherings and more tourism.