FINALS FEVER: Where to catch every last game this season

NEXT CHANCE: Warwick Redbacks are one home side who have booked a finals spot this season. Picture: Meg Gannon

SPORTS: WINTER finals season is on the horizon, meaning a number of Warwick sporting clubs are gearing up for some of their biggest clashes yet.

Whether they blitzed their regular season or only just made the cut, the Rose City’s teams will be looking to get all the community support they can to get them over the line.

Find out where you can catch every sport’s finals action here, from rugby and AFL through to juniors:

Rugby union

With only one round of the Bill Flamsteed Trophy remaining before finals, Warwick Water Rats men’s side are set to finish the regular home and away season in the minor premiership spot.

The team will take on a Toowoomba rival in their first semi-final, though whether they will face the Rangers or the Bears will depend on the outcome of this weekend’s match.

At this stage, the Water Rats women’s Rugby Sevens team also has a finals spot lined up, with hopes of finishing in fourth overall in the Emilee Cherry Cup.

A finals draw is yet to be determined.

AFL

The Warwick Redbacks persevered through one of their toughest seasons in years to earn themselves a spot in the Darling Downs AFL competition’s finals.

The elimination round will see the side take on Coolaroo, a formidable rival who finished the regular season in third place and two wins against Warwick under their belt.

First bounce is set for 2.30pm this Saturday at Rockville Oval.

The Warwick Wolves team in action last season.

Soccer

The Warwick Wolves are having a cracking season, with the men’s championship and boys’ U16s/17s both leading their competitions, and the women’s team only just outside the top spot.

With all teams in prime position to land a spot in the finals, they will need to keep their top form for the remaining four weeks of the regular home and away season.

Finals draws will be released in late October.

Hockey

Due to the beginning of their season being pushed back amid coronavirus restrictions, the Warwick Hockey Association season also has a long way to go before finals.

The regular home and away season will end in early November, with finals to be announced in the following weeks.

Junior sports

The Warwick Wolves junior season will draw to a close this weekend with a festival-style celebration of the sport.

Action will kick off from 8.30am with the U5/6 games, with all age groups to play throughout the day.

The Warwick and District Netball Association and Warwick Hockey Association concluded their junior seasons earlier this month.

