Finals heartbreak for footy team

TOP PROP: Warwick Water Rats coach Vlad Savovski scored two tries in the win at Risdon Oval on Saturday.

RUGBY UNION: It was the perfect day for the Warwick Water Rats on Saturday with the men and women playing well in front of a large home crowd at Risdon Oval except for one competition point which has denied Warwick a finals spot in men's B grade.

The Water Rats men won 41-24 and scored six tries, more than enough to secure a bonus point, but needed Rangers to beat Condamine in B grade to secure a finals spot.

In a disappointing result for Warwick, Condamine beat Rangers 24-21 and scored four tries to secure a bonus point.

Captain-coach Vlad Savovski was disappointed to miss the finals and said with the form shown on Saturday and the talent in the club, Warwick had the ability to win this season's B-grade grand final.

"Some unfortunate injuries cruelled us, we definitely had the talent pool to play in the grand final,” he said.

"We are aiming to play A grade next season.”

Prop Vlad Savovski scored two tries from rolling mauls, Brad Johnson crossed from a quick tap, Joe Levick scored an intercept try, Lane Topa scored in the corner and No.8 Steve Berry also scored a try.

Charlie Brennand and Josh Sharman each landed two conversions and Zac Sheardan a penalty.

Warwick trailed 24-19 at halftime but scored three tries to none by St George in the second half.

"We played our usual style of game, dominating at the breakdowns and had good movement in the backline,” he said.

"Our backs also kicked smartly.”

Despite going down 15-14 in the final game of the women's sevens carnival, Warwick finished as minor premiers and will now play in the finals series in Downs rugby.