Finding comfort away from work

MEET one of the hard-working staff at Southern Downs Realty, property manager Karen Collins.
What's your favourite movie?
Muriel's Wedding because it's a good laugh.
Where is your go-to place for a meal out in Warwick?
Soban House.
What is the best gift you've ever received?
An iPod.
What unusual talent or hobby do you have?
I collect old kitchen wares.
What was the last thing you bought?
A new pair of shoes.
What do you want to get better at?
I want to be a better listener.
You've just come home from work and it's time to relax - what do you do?
I usually just sit down somewhere to unwind.
What three words would your friends pick to describe you and why?
I think they'd say I'm on- time, organised, and tired.
You're stranded on an island - what three items do you want with you?
A comfy couch, my iPod and a bottle of wine.
If you could visit anywhere in the world where would it be?
I'd have to say Italy.
As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a PE teacher.
How do you like your steak?
Medium.
What is your favourite memory?
Christmas as a kid was always great.
What would you want your final meal to be?
Spaghetti.
What words do you live by?
If you don't book it, you will never go.