Finding comfort away from work

MEET one of the hard-working staff at Southern Downs Realty, property manager Karen Collins.

What's your favourite movie?

Muriel's Wedding because it's a good laugh.

Where is your go-to place for a meal out in Warwick?

Soban House.

What is the best gift you've ever received?

An iPod.

What unusual talent or hobby do you have?

I collect old kitchen wares.

What was the last thing you bought?

A new pair of shoes.

What do you want to get better at?

I want to be a better listener.

You've just come home from work and it's time to relax - what do you do?

I usually just sit down somewhere to unwind.

What three words would your friends pick to describe you and why?

I think they'd say I'm on- time, organised, and tired.

You're stranded on an island - what three items do you want with you?

A comfy couch, my iPod and a bottle of wine.

If you could visit anywhere in the world where would it be?

I'd have to say Italy.

As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a PE teacher.

How do you like your steak?

Medium.

What is your favourite memory?

Christmas as a kid was always great.

What would you want your final meal to be?

Spaghetti.

What words do you live by?

If you don't book it, you will never go.