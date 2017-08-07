Finding her passion from suffering pain

GOOD OIL: Karen Maree turned her life around, finding a cure and a career in the process.

OUT of her pain, Karen Maree found her life.

After a raft of various jobs including cleaning toilets, manning a grocery checkout and working at the Warwick woollen mill, Ms Maree was doing a stint in the office for a Warwick electrical firm when she sustained a neck injury that forced to stop working altogether.

"I was laid up and given all sorts of nasty drugs to take,” she said.

"I also suffered rheumatoid arthritis, and seemed to be always fighting some health issue and with my daughter a recently diagnosed coeliac, I used the downtime I had to research into autoimmune diseases and started looking into the causes of these issues.

"And that's when I stumbled upon alternative health therapies.”

Suffering terrible side effects from prescribed medications, Ms Maree was forced to undergo continual blood testing to ensure the health of her liver, which was in danger of being adversely affected by the drugs.

"I discovered essential oils and how important diet is,” she said.

"I think I found the alternative simply because the traditional wasn't working. Modern medicine treats symptoms, the key to health is finding the cause of the problem.”

With more and more people discovering alternative therapies, Ms Maree said pharmaceutical companies were running a bit scared.

"They know there's an exodus away from their products and are doing everything they can to cover their interests by ensuring that others can't make claims about alternative products,” she said.

"My disease and the medications caused me to be weighed down by a constant brain fog. I always struggled to focus and that coupled with the constant pain I was in messed with my mental health. It plays on your mind and impacts your whole life.

"I couldn't cope with anything and was always stressed, but now surrounded by these oils all day, I'm completely chilled and go home every day with a smile on my face.”

Ms Maree said it all changed her life.

"Changing diet, using oils, now there's no pain and I can handle whatever comes at me.

"Alternative therapies became my passion and

my business, Trinity of Health.

"I get such a kick out of helping someone or sharing my knowledge to make a difference, and seeing more people turning to alternative options.”