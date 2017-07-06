Finding mates and purpose in Warwick

HAPPY HOME: Bill Quinn didn't think much of Warwick once, but that's changed.

WHEN Bill Quinn was living on the Gold Coast, his opinion of Warwick wasn't the highest.

However, all that changed when his daughter moved out here and convinced him to make the move as well.

"I could never understand why anyone would want to live here,” he said.

"But once I moved out in 2009 and got to know the place I loved it, and life here just keeps getting better and better.”

Mr Quinn was born in Sydney just more than 90 years ago and said he didn't do very well at school.

"When the war broke out, all I wanted to do was join the air force and get over there,” he said.

"I turned 18 in June 1945 and joined straight away, heading off to do my rookie's training,” he said.

"Just I was completing that, they dropped the bomb and the war was over.

"Everyone in the course had the option to stay enlisted or leave, but 99% of us chose to stay.

"I was stationed in Maryborough for a year and then I headed back to Sydney to find a job.”

Mr Quinn said he tried a few things before deciding he wanted to become a stockbroker.

"I was given an opportunity with Tooheys, in their share department,” he said. I really enjoyed it.”

For the next 20 years, Mr Quinn worked his way up through the stockbroking industry before marrying in 1970. In 1975, his wife and mother both wanted to move from Sydney to the Gold Coast.

"I wasn't keen,” Mr Quinn said.

"There was no broking work to speak of, but we came anyway. I had a few different jobs over the years.”

Long since retired and happily settled in Warwick, Mr Quinn said his daughter suggested he try the Warwick Men's Shed.

"She kept on and on about it and I laughed and said no, that I couldn't possibly be that old,” he said.

"I didn't want to hang out with those old goats. But I relented and went in there one day.

"It was like they'd just been waiting for me to join, the welcome was amazing - it was an awakening for me.

"I see a lot of older men sitting at the shopping centre, not doing anything.

"Men's Shed is an opportunity to get out of that rut and do something worthwhile.”

Mr Quinn said his youngest daughter Lara was his lifeline.

"She rings me every week, does everything for me and is my complete life support system,” he said.