FINDING NEMO: One lost dog’s long journey home

SAFE AND SOUND: Young Nemo was missing for a week before being reunited with his forever foster family. Picture: Southern Downs ARK

SAFE AND SOUND: Young Nemo was missing for a week before being reunited with his forever foster family. Picture: Southern Downs ARK

WHEN Nemo escaped from his handler on a weekend walk through Leslie Park, he likely didn’t expect it would take him a week – and a little bit of luck – to find his way home again.

Surrendered to Southern Downs ARK a fortnight ago, the two-year-old maremma x labrador was taken to the park for a “meet and greet” with potential adopters from Brisbane.

While there he broke off the lead and took off.

Nemo was reported in brief sightings all over Warwick and Glengallan during his week-long disappearance.

The ordeal was “an absolute nightmare” for ARK president Anne Simon, who said she and her team barely slept while their furry friend was on the run.

“He ended up near Glengallan last Monday, and a lady there gave him some food but wasn’t quick enough to catch him,” Mrs Simon said.

“Then he came back into town and was seen all over Warwick – near the river, the Caltex truck stop, the Puma servo, and the council depot on Depot Rd.

“He must have become very hungry after seven days, and he headed back up to the same Glengallan house, where this time, the lady managed to get him into the house and shut the door.”

The Warwick community backed the “Nemo Search and Rescue Mission” on social media, with posts and updates amassing more than 300 shares.

Upon hearing the “gentle and loving” dog had been reunited with his ARK family, Facebook user Nancye Read commented, “Just glad he is home. Fingers crossed for his future.”

“Great result!! Well done Nemo!” fellow follower Len Haddrill added.

A now-seasoned escape artist, Nemo’s penchant for adventure earned him a place as the newest and youngest member of ARK’s Retirement Program.

“He won’t be up for adoption anymore, he’ll just be kept in foster care and we’ll provide his food, veterinary care, and everything for the rest of his life until he’s ready for adoption,” Mrs Simon said.

“Normally we keep the older dogs in the forever foster situation, either through medical challenges or age, so who knows what the future might bring.

“He’ll just stay where he is now. Our responsibility is to the dog, not to anybody who wants to adopt him – so long as he’s safe, loved, and looked after, that’s the important thing.”