Finding peace and happiness

A DAY IN THE LIFE - Quita Hamer

SOMETIMES the perfect relationship can be found right where it's least expected.

After a 35-year marriage that didn't live up to the expectations and dreams she'd had, Quita Hamer wondered if she'd ever realise her dream.

As a teenager Ms Hamer had dreamed of her perfect partner, the one who would care for her and protect her, but the reality was far from the dream.

Instead she found sadness and disappointment.

"I went into a marriage thinking I'd found that dream, but the joy was scarce,” she said.

"There were good times and bad, but that vision I'd had went unfulfilled.

"My three children filled some of that void for me, the joy experienced when they are first placed into your arms is overwhelming as is the immense love that surrounds bringing a child into the world.”

Ms Hamer said she felt her husband had an unrealistic view of the world.

"He liked to blame everyone else for his own hardships,” she said.

"Eventually one day, I'd had enough.

"He continually told me that I needed to change my ways.

"So I did - I got up and left.”

A few years later, Ms Hamer found her dream, much to her surprise.

"I went on an art trip to Europe, I told a friend of mine and he said he wanted to come too,” she said.

"We'd been friends for a long time, I'd first met him when I was 20.

"There was a concern that we might not get along and ruin the trip for both of us. But the opposite happened, we got along very well and Harry became the best companion of my life for the next 30 years.

"When we first met, if anyone had said I'd end my days with him, I'd have told them they had rocks in their head.”

Finally finding out what it meant to be accepted for who she was, respected and cared for, Ms Hamer was devastated when Harry died only 10 months after the couple moved into Oaktree Village in Warwick.

"When he realised he wasn't well we made the move into the village, but he went so quickly,” she said.

"For the first time in my life I was alone.

"But the wonderful people at Oaktree helped me through and have become my closest friends.

"It took a while in my life but finally I found that happiness and peace I'd always been searching for.”