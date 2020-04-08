Finding your groove and tackling home learning

SCHOOLING STRESS: Parents have been left feeling overwhelmed by the challenge of remote teaching. .

AS SCHOOLS turn to online learning in light of coronavirus, many parents around the region are finding themselves armed with a new role as an educator.

But for those unfamiliar with the territory, it can be a daunting responsibility to take on.

Adam Bennett said it was a “weird change” getting his 15-year-old son Roman prepared for at-home learning.

“I’m not qualified at all to teach and I really commend all the teachers for what they’re doing right now,” he said.

“Our two daughters are teachers so we know exactly how hard they work.

“But so far, it’s not too bad.”

Mr Bennett had made the decision to take Roman out of Warwick State High School three weeks ago, and said he would continue to keep him out as long as the virus was a concern.

“We were looking after our kid and our family and took him out for his own safety and the safety of others,” he said.

“We’re prepared to homeschool for as long as it takes, it’s just not worth the risk of sending him to school.”

His one issue was that he thought Roman wasn’t receiving enough content to keep him occupied during the ‘school days.’

“I’m surprised they haven’t sent enough stuff for him and I’m hoping they’ll start sending more,” he said.

WEIRD CHANGE: Adam Bennett with son Roman Bennett outside of Leslie Dam.

While families like Mr Bennett’s were well on-track, Warwick mum Catherine Cazaly knows how it feels to struggle at the beginning of homeschooling.

Ms Cazaly started homeschooling her family three and a half years ago by “fluke, when her son Hudson was diagnosed with severe dyslexia.

She and her husband now alternate teaching with their four children while they manage part-time work but she said it’s natural to feel unqualified at the start.

“It was extremely hard for me to give up idea that as my kids grew up they’d go to school and I’d have the daytime at home by myself,” she said.

“You do grieve things you’ve lost like school concerts, excursions and then there’s an element of feeling overwhelmed in feeling responsible for making sure your kids get in front.

“But I want to let parents know your kids are learning, even if it’s not in way the you would have thought.”

An estimated 20,000 students around Australia were being homeschooled prior to the coronavirus outbreak and Ms Cazaly goes by a child-led learning program, allowing her children to develop their interests like cooking rather than an academic model.

She urged parents to take this time as an opportunity to try alternative learning.

“Learning doesn’t have to be in the traditional way, it can be what suits your child in this crisis,” she said.

“You could literally be making these the happiest memories of your child’s life if you wanted. “They could look back and go remember when mum homeschooled us and we had picnics in the backyards?

“Don’t compare yourself to anybody else and don’t stress – just do what feels right.”