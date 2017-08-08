Fire ant eradication program keeping pest from the Downs

PEST ERADICATION: Technical officer with the Direct Nest Injection team, Alison Humphrey, undertaking a direct nest injection to eradicate a fire ant nest in south-east Queensland.

LAST week $400million was committed to assist in the fight against feral pest, the red fire ant, in Queensland.

Since fire ants were first discovered in Brisbane in 2001, the Queensland Government has been delivering the National Red Imported Fire Ant Eradication Program in south-east Queensland on behalf of the Australian and state and territory governments.

An investment of $353million has already been spent on fire ant eradication during this 16-year period.

The investment to date to eradicate fire ants has kept them contained in south-east Queensland.

National Red Imported Fire Ant Eradication Program director Geoff Kent said fire ants can fly 2-5km in search of a new place to nest.

"Currently the distance from active infestation in the Scenic Rim to the border of Southern Downs Regional Council is between 15-30km,” he said.

"Fire ants are known as 'tramp ants', which means they can travel long distances with human assistance.

"While there are no fire ants on the Southern Downs, there is always a risk that fire ants can move anywhere in the country if they are moved in soil, turf, mulch, hay, potted plants and manure.

"Fire ant biosecurity zones are in place in south-east Queensland to restrict the movement of materials that could spread fire ants.”

Under the Biosecurity Act 2014, individuals and organisations whose activities deal with fire ant carriers such as soil, turf, mulch, hay, potted plants and animal manure, have a general biosecurity obligation (GBO) to take all reasonable steps to prevent the risk of spreading fire ants.

The GBO is applicable to all Queenslanders.

The recent funding boost will allow a significantly expanded fire ant treatment plan to roll out, commencing in September 2017, running through to May 2018.

First stage planned treatment will focus on the outer high risk infestation areas such as the Lockyer Valley and Scenic Rim local government areas.

The program will continue to respond to all detections of fire ants in south-east Queensland, particularly where there are risks to public safety.

Mr Kent said an intensive eradication program was vital to containing the pest.

"Based on the rate of spread of fire ants in the USA, we would see them spreading at a rate of 48 km/year,” he said.

"Fire ants were one of the world's most invasive species.

"If they were to establish permanently in Queensland, they would ruin our way of life and have health, economic and environmental impacts.

"Everyday activities, such as barbecues, picnics and sporting events may no longer be possible.”

Fire ants can:

Inflict painful stings that can lead to anaphylactic shock and death

Blind and kill pets and other animals

Displace and kill some of Australia's unique native species

Cause the cancellation of sporting and community events and make backyards and parks unusable

Destroy crops and reduce yield by up to 60%