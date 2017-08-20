Fire at Leyburn Sprints

LEYBURN FIRE: Seven Queensland Fire and Emergency Services units were on scene.

ONE ute, one camper trailer, three tents and one gazebo were completely destroyed in a fire on the camping grounds at the Leyburn Sprints at 8.30pm Saturday.

The Sprints attract thousands of fans each year to Leyburn.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service responded after a report of a caravan and campsite fire.

A spokeswoman for QFES said they sent two urban fire units from Clifton, one from Allora and one from Millmerran to the scene along with two rural fire units from Leyburn and a water tanker from the Cambooya brigade.

"All fires were out by 9.50pm and all people accounted for. We also did a damage assessment,” she said.

"The fire is not being treated as suspicious.”

The Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service were also on site during the fire.