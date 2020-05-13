Fire breaks out at Warwick’s Malt House restaurant

ON SCENE: Several emergency crews were called the Malt House after reports of smoke issuing from the building.

FIRE and emergency service crews were called to The Malt House this afternoon after reports of smoke pouring from the building.

Two fire crews were called to the Wood St restaurant, once passers by first noticed the smoke.

Warwick station officer Dennis Burton confirmed a switchboard, located in the rear of the restaurant, had caught fire.

“Entry was made to the front gate area, where we had to make forced entry to break a door down,” he said.

“Quick action by Ergon, arrived on the scene and pulled the fuse and isolated power for the whole building because the main switchboard was internal to the building, which made it a bit difficult for us.

“Once the power was isolated and crews extinguished the switchboard, part of the ceiling area into the storeroom and kitchen area.”

No staff were on scene at the time of the fire.

The head chef is in discussions on the course of action and whether it can reopen tonight.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious according to Mr Burton, who praised the work by crews.

“Quick action by crews being on scene stopped the spread of the fire because we could have lost a valuable resource to Warwick here.”