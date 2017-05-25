Fire breaks out at Freestone

FIRE crews are en route to a small grassfire on Freestone Rd.
A QFES spokeswoman said crews were alerted to the blaze just before 5pm.
She said no property was threatened by the flames at this stage.
Updates to follow.
