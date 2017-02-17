Fire just outside of Warwick under control

UPDATE, 12.20pm: A fire that ripped through more than 20 acres of paddock near Massie this morning was nothing more than a permitted burn.

QFES confirmed this afternoon that the fire along Warwick Allora Rd near Evans Rd was controlled after an emergency call was made this morning.

Crews were on scene late this morning to assist with extinguishing the fire.

Smoke on the outskirts of the Rose City has come from a permitted burn on Warwick Allora Rd near Massie. Sophie Lester

EARLIER, 11.20am: Fire crews are rushing to a reported fire on Warwick Allora Rd this morning.

The blaze was reportedly started in bushland near Massie, 10km from Warwick, at about 11.15.

About 20 acres has already been burnt out by the fire.

A QFES spokeswoman said it was unclear whether the blaze was threatening property.