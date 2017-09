FUEL SPILL: A Warwick crew has been called to a local petrol station.

A WARWICK fire crew has been called to a fuel spill at BP petrol station in Warwick.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the spill had come from a van.

There was reportedly no signs of fire at the scene.