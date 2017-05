TRUCKS RESPOND: Crews on their way to Scots PCG College after fire alarm sounds.

UPDATE: Fire crews have now left Scots PGC College after an alarm sounded earlier this morning.

Firecom has advised the call out to Scots College earlier this morning was a false alarm.

EARLIER: Fire crews are responding to a fire alarm which sounded at Scots PCG College on Oxenham St.

Two trucks were sent to the Warwick school at about 8.15am this morning.